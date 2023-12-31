San Francisco 49ers receiver George Kittle has a favorable matchup in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Washington Commanders. The Commanders are conceding the second-most passing yards in the league, 261.6 per game.

Kittle has 62 receptions for 991 yards and six scores this season. He has been targeted 86 times, and is averaging 66.1 yards per contest.

Kittle vs. the Commanders

Kittle vs the Commanders (since 2021): 1 GP / 120 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 120 REC YPG / REC TD Eight players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Washington in the 2023 season.

26 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Commanders this year.

Six opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Washington on the season.

The 261.6 passing yards per game yielded by the Commanders defense makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.

The Commanders have the No. 32 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, conceding 33 this season (2.2 per game).

George Kittle Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 51.5 (-115)

Kittle Receiving Insights

Kittle, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in 10 of 15 games this season.

Kittle has 19.7% of his team's target share (86 targets on 437 passing attempts).

He has 991 receiving yards on 86 targets to rank third in NFL play with 11.5 yards per target.

In four of 15 games this season, Kittle has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has 11.1% of his team's 54 offensive touchdowns this season (six).

With 11 red zone targets, Kittle has been on the receiving end of 18.0% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

Kittle's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Ravens 12/25/2023 Week 16 10 TAR / 7 REC / 126 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 12/17/2023 Week 15 4 TAR / 2 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 12/10/2023 Week 14 5 TAR / 3 REC / 76 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 12/3/2023 Week 13 6 TAR / 4 REC / 68 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/23/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

