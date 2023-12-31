Elijah Mitchell was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the San Francisco 49ers' Week 17 game against the Washington Commanders (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). If you're trying to find Mitchell's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Elijah Mitchell and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In the running game, Mitchell has season stats of 44 rushes for 149 yards and zero TDs, averaging 3.4 yards per carry. He also has four catches on six targets for -1 yards.

Keep an eye on Mitchell's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Elijah Mitchell Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The 49ers have two other running backs on the injury list this week: Christian McCaffrey (DNP/rest): 258 Rush Att; 1395 Rush Yds; 14 Rush TDs 63 Rec; 537 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs Jordan Mason (DNP/illness): 32 Rush Att; 167 Rush Yds; 3 Rush TDs 2 Rec; 19 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 17 Injury Reports

49ers vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Mitchell 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 44 149 0 3.4 6 4 -1 0

Mitchell Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Steelers 5 10 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Giants 11 42 0 3 2 0 Week 6 @Browns 2 -3 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Vikings 1 -1 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Bengals 3 2 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 8 23 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Buccaneers 4 24 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 7 39 0 1 -3 0 Week 13 @Eagles 3 13 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.