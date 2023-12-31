Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings (18-12) will visit Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies (10-21) at FedExForum on Sunday, December 31, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.

Kings vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE and NBCS-CA

BSSE and NBCS-CA Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum

Domantas Sabonis vs. Desmond Bane Fantasy Comparison

Stat Domantas Sabonis Desmond Bane Total Fantasy Pts 1351.7 1163.5 Fantasy Pts Per Game 45.1 38.8 Fantasy Rank 25 14

Domantas Sabonis vs. Desmond Bane Insights

Domantas Sabonis & the Kings

Sabonis averages 19.6 points, 12.0 boards and 7.4 assists, making 59.6% of his shots from the field (ninth in league).

The Kings have a -7 scoring differential, putting up 117.4 points per game (eighth in league) and giving up 117.6 (21st in NBA).

Sacramento ranks 22nd in the league at 42.9 rebounds per game. That's 1.1 fewer than the 44 its opponents average.

The Kings hit 15.1 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league) while shooting 36.4% from deep (16th in NBA). They are making 2.7 more threes than their opponents, who drain 12.4 per game at 37.7%.

Sacramento forces 13 turnovers per game (17th in league) while committing 12.6 (12th in NBA).

Desmond Bane & the Grizzlies

Bane puts up 24.9 points, 4.5 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, making 47.2% of shots from the field and 38.4% from downtown with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game (sixth in NBA).

The Grizzlies have a -196 scoring differential, falling short by 6.3 points per game. They're putting up 107.2 points per game to rank 30th in the league and are giving up 113.5 per contest to rank 13th in the NBA.

Memphis loses the rebound battle by an average of 3.8 boards. It is grabbing 42.1 rebounds per game (23rd in the league) compared to its opponents' 45.9 per contest.

The Grizzlies connect on 12.9 three-pointers per game (10th in the league), 1.3 fewer than their opponents (14.2).

Memphis has committed 14 turnovers per game (22nd in NBA action) while forcing 14.8 (third in the league).

Domantas Sabonis vs. Desmond Bane Advanced Stats

Stat Domantas Sabonis Desmond Bane Plus/Minus Per Game -1.1 -4.8 Usage Percentage 22.5% 29.7% True Shooting Pct 63.6% 59.3% Total Rebound Pct 19.2% 7.2% Assist Pct 32.0% 27.2%

