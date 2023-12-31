Domantas Sabonis' Sacramento Kings take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent game, a 117-110 win versus the Hawks, Sabonis put up 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

In this article, we dig into Sabonis' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 19.6 21.3 Rebounds 12.5 12.0 11.8 Assists 7.5 7.4 8.1 PRA -- 39 41.2 PR -- 31.6 33.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Sabonis's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Domantas Sabonis Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Sabonis is responsible for taking 14.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.0 per game.

The Kings rank 28th in possessions per game with 103.2. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th with 103.2 possessions per contest.

Allowing 113.5 points per game, the Grizzlies are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Grizzlies are ranked 27th in the NBA, giving up 45.9 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies are 12th in the NBA, giving up 25.9 per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 30 14 10 11 0 0 0 1/1/2023 33 18 14 4 0 0 1 11/22/2022 37 9 13 8 0 0 0 10/27/2022 31 11 11 9 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.