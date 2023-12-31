Should you wager on Deebo Samuel getting into the end zone in the San Francisco 49ers' upcoming Week 17 matchup against the Washington Commanders, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Samuel will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Deebo Samuel score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: -120 (Bet $12.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Samuel's 53 grabs have turned into 834 yards (64.2 per game) and six scores. He has been targeted 81 times.

Samuel has a touchdown catch in four of 13 games this season, getting into the box multiple times in two matchups.

He has scored a rushing TD in five games.

Deebo Samuel Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 7 5 55 0 Week 2 @Rams 9 6 63 0 Week 3 Giants 12 6 129 1 Week 4 Cardinals 0 0 0 Week 5 Cowboys 3 3 55 0 Week 6 @Browns 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 4 4 30 0 Week 11 Buccaneers 4 3 63 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 9 7 79 0 Week 13 @Eagles 4 4 116 2 Week 14 Seahawks 9 7 149 1 Week 15 @Cardinals 7 4 48 2 Week 16 Ravens 12 4 47 0

Rep Deebo Samuel with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.