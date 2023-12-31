Deebo Samuel has a favorable matchup when his San Francisco 49ers meet the Washington Commanders in Week 17 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Commanders give up 261.6 passing yards per game, second-worst in the league.

Samuel has 53 receptions for 834 yards and six TDs this year. He has been targeted 81 times.

Samuel vs. the Commanders

Samuel vs the Commanders (since 2021): No games

No games Eight players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Washington in the 2023 season.

The Commanders have allowed 26 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Six opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Washington on the season.

Samuel will play against the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this week. The Commanders allow 261.6 passing yards per contest.

The Commanders' defense is 32nd in the NFL by giving up 2.2 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (33 total passing TDs).

Deebo Samuel Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 57.5 (-115)

Samuel Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Samuel has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 61.5% of his games (eight of 13).

Samuel has 18.5% of his team's target share (81 targets on 437 passing attempts).

He is averaging 10.3 yards per target (11th in NFL play), averaging 834 yards on 81 passes thrown his way.

Samuel has a touchdown catch in four of 13 games this season, getting into the box multiple times in two matchups.

He has 20.4% of his team's 54 offensive touchdowns this season (11).

Samuel (12 red zone targets) has been targeted 19.7% of the time in the red zone (61 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Samuel's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Ravens 12/25/2023 Week 16 12 TAR / 4 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 12/17/2023 Week 15 7 TAR / 4 REC / 48 YDS / 2 TDs 1 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 12/10/2023 Week 14 9 TAR / 7 REC / 149 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 1 TD at Eagles 12/3/2023 Week 13 4 TAR / 4 REC / 116 YDS / 2 TDs 3 ATT / 22 YDS / 1 TD at Seahawks 11/23/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 7 REC / 79 YDS / 0 TDs 4 ATT / 15 YDS / 1 TD

