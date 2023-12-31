Deebo Samuel was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers play the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. If you're trying to find Samuel's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Deebo Samuel and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In terms of season stats, Samuel has been targeted 81 times and has 53 catches for 834 yards (15.7 per reception) and six TDs, plus 33 carries for 179 yards five touchdowns.

Keep an eye on Samuel's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Deebo Samuel Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Neck

The 49ers have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Jauan Jennings (DNP/concussion): 19 Rec; 265 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 17 Injury Reports

49ers vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Samuel 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 81 53 834 482 6 15.7

Samuel Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 7 5 55 0 Week 2 @Rams 9 6 63 0 Week 3 Giants 12 6 129 1 Week 4 Cardinals 0 0 0 Week 5 Cowboys 3 3 55 0 Week 6 @Browns 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 4 4 30 0 Week 11 Buccaneers 4 3 63 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 9 7 79 0 Week 13 @Eagles 4 4 116 2 Week 14 Seahawks 9 7 149 1 Week 15 @Cardinals 7 4 48 2 Week 16 Ravens 12 4 47 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.