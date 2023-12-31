De'Aaron Fox could make a big impact for the Sacramento Kings on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Memphis Grizzlies.

In his most recent time on the court, a 117-110 win over the Hawks, Fox had 31 points, eight assists and four steals.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Fox, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

De'Aaron Fox Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 30.2 30.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 4.4 Assists 6.5 6.2 5.9 PRA -- 41 40.4 PR -- 34.8 34.5 3PM 3.5 3.6 4.5



De'Aaron Fox Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Fox is responsible for attempting 19.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 21.7 per game.

He's attempted 8.9 threes per game, or 17.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Fox's Kings average 103.2 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Grizzlies have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 103.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Grizzlies are 13th in the NBA, conceding 113.5 points per game.

The Grizzlies give up 45.9 rebounds per game, ranking 27th in the league.

The Grizzlies are the 12th-ranked team in the league, allowing 25.9 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Grizzlies have given up 14.2 makes per contest, 29th in the NBA.

De'Aaron Fox vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 33 17 5 10 1 0 4 1/1/2023 36 19 4 6 2 0 1 11/22/2022 35 32 8 6 5 0 4 10/27/2022 35 27 6 2 2 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.