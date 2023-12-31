Davante Adams against the Indianapolis Colts pass defense and Kenny Moore II is a matchup to watch in Week 17, when the Raiders meet the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. We have stats and analysis available for you below.

Raiders vs. Colts Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Davante Adams Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Colts 127.2 8.5 24 75 9.37

Davante Adams vs. Kenny Moore II Insights

Davante Adams & the Raiders' Offense

Davante Adams' 972 receiving yards (64.8 yards per game) are a team high. He has 85 receptions on 146 targets with five touchdowns.

Through the air, Las Vegas is having trouble in the passing game this season, with just 2,864 passing yards (190.9 per game). It ranks 24th with 16 passing touchdowns.

The Raiders are bottom-10 in points this year, ranking 25th in the NFL with 285 total points scored (19 per contest). They also rank 29th in total yards (4,193).

Las Vegas is not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking ninth in the NFL with 31.9 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Raiders rank 16th in the NFL in pass attempts, airing it out 61 times this year. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 53%.

Kenny Moore II & the Colts' Defense

Kenny Moore II has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 91 tackles, eight TFL, 1.5 sacks, and six passes defended to his name.

Looking at passing yards allowed, Indianapolis has given up 3,310 (220.7 per game), ranking 14th in the NFL.

The Colts' points-against average on defense is fifth from bottom in the NFL, at 24.8 per game.

Five players have collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Indianapolis this season.

The Colts have allowed 16 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Davante Adams vs. Kenny Moore II Advanced Stats

Davante Adams Kenny Moore II Rec. Targets 146 70 Def. Targets Receptions 85 6 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.4 52 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 972 91 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 64.8 6.1 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 300 8 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 21 1.5 Sacks Rec. TDs 5 3 Interceptions

