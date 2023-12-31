Should you bet on Davante Adams scoring a touchdown in the Las Vegas Raiders' upcoming Week 17 matchup versus the Indianapolis Colts, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Adams will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Davante Adams score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)

This campaign Adams has 85 receptions on 146 targets, with a team-best 972 yards receiving (64.8 per game) and five TDs.

Adams has had a touchdown catch in four of 15 games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

Davante Adams Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Broncos 9 6 66 0 Week 2 @Bills 8 6 84 1 Week 3 Steelers 20 13 172 2 Week 4 @Chargers 13 8 75 0 Week 5 Packers 4 4 45 0 Week 6 Patriots 5 2 29 0 Week 7 @Bears 12 7 57 0 Week 8 @Lions 7 1 11 0 Week 9 Giants 7 4 34 0 Week 10 Jets 13 6 86 0 Week 11 @Dolphins 13 7 82 1 Week 12 Chiefs 7 5 73 0 Week 14 Vikings 10 7 53 0 Week 15 Chargers 12 8 101 1 Week 16 @Chiefs 6 1 4 0

Rep Davante Adams with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.