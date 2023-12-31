D.J. Turner was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. Trying to find Turner's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Rep D.J. Turner and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Keep an eye on Turner's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

D.J. Turner Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

The Raiders have two other receivers on the injury list this week: Michael Mayer (DNP/toe): 27 Rec; 304 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Jesper Horsted (DNP/hamstring): 1 Rec; 4 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 17 Injury Reports

Raiders vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Turner 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 0 0 0

Turner Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.