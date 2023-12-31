When Christian McCaffrey hits the gridiron for the San Francisco 49ers in their Week 17 matchup against the Washington Commanders (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Christian McCaffrey score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: -400 (Bet $40.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

San Francisco's top rusher, McCaffrey, has carried the ball 258 times for 1,395 yards (93 per game), with 14 touchdowns.

McCaffrey has also hauled in 63 passes for 537 yards (35.8 per game) and seven touchdowns.

McCaffrey has scored multiple rushing TDs twice this season. He has hit paydirt on the ground in 11 games in all.

He has hauled in a touchdown pass in six of 15 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

Christian McCaffrey Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Steelers 22 152 1 3 17 0 Week 2 @Rams 20 116 1 3 19 0 Week 3 Giants 18 85 1 5 34 0 Week 4 Cardinals 20 106 3 7 71 1 Week 5 Cowboys 19 51 1 2 27 0 Week 6 @Browns 11 43 0 3 9 1 Week 7 @Vikings 15 45 1 3 51 1 Week 8 Bengals 12 54 1 6 64 1 Week 10 @Jaguars 16 95 0 6 47 0 Week 11 Buccaneers 21 78 0 5 25 1 Week 12 @Seahawks 19 114 2 5 25 0 Week 13 @Eagles 17 93 1 3 40 0 Week 14 Seahawks 16 145 0 1 8 0 Week 15 @Cardinals 18 115 1 5 72 2 Week 16 Ravens 14 103 1 6 28 0

