Will Christian McCaffrey Score a Touchdown Against the Commanders in Week 17?
When Christian McCaffrey hits the gridiron for the San Francisco 49ers in their Week 17 matchup against the Washington Commanders (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.
Will Christian McCaffrey score a touchdown against the Commanders?
Odds to score a TD this game: -400 (Bet $40.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- San Francisco's top rusher, McCaffrey, has carried the ball 258 times for 1,395 yards (93 per game), with 14 touchdowns.
- McCaffrey has also hauled in 63 passes for 537 yards (35.8 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- McCaffrey has scored multiple rushing TDs twice this season. He has hit paydirt on the ground in 11 games in all.
- He has hauled in a touchdown pass in six of 15 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.
Christian McCaffrey Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Steelers
|22
|152
|1
|3
|17
|0
|Week 2
|@Rams
|20
|116
|1
|3
|19
|0
|Week 3
|Giants
|18
|85
|1
|5
|34
|0
|Week 4
|Cardinals
|20
|106
|3
|7
|71
|1
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|19
|51
|1
|2
|27
|0
|Week 6
|@Browns
|11
|43
|0
|3
|9
|1
|Week 7
|@Vikings
|15
|45
|1
|3
|51
|1
|Week 8
|Bengals
|12
|54
|1
|6
|64
|1
|Week 10
|@Jaguars
|16
|95
|0
|6
|47
|0
|Week 11
|Buccaneers
|21
|78
|0
|5
|25
|1
|Week 12
|@Seahawks
|19
|114
|2
|5
|25
|0
|Week 13
|@Eagles
|17
|93
|1
|3
|40
|0
|Week 14
|Seahawks
|16
|145
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 15
|@Cardinals
|18
|115
|1
|5
|72
|2
|Week 16
|Ravens
|14
|103
|1
|6
|28
|0
