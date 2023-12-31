Christian McCaffrey has a good matchup when his San Francisco 49ers meet the Washington Commanders in Week 17 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Commanders give up 122.7 rushing yards per game, 10th-worst in the NFL.

McCaffrey has run for a team-high 1,395 yards on 258 attempts (93.0 ypg), and McCaffrey has gotten into the box 14 times. In the passing game, McCaffrey has caught 63 balls for 537 yards (35.8 ypg) and seven scores this season.

McCaffrey vs. the Commanders

McCaffrey vs the Commanders (since 2021): 2 GP / 52.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 52.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Commanders have allowed 100 or more yards to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Washington has allowed 11 opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

Two opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Commanders this season.

McCaffrey will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked rush defense this week. The Commanders concede 122.7 yards on the ground per game.

Opponents of the Commanders have put up 13 touchdowns on the ground (0.9 per game). The Commanders' defense is 15th in the league in that category.

Christian McCaffrey Rushing Props vs. the Commanders

Rushing Yards: 86.5 (-111)

McCaffrey Rushing Insights

McCaffrey has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in 11 games (73.3%) out of 15 opportunities.

The 49ers have passed 50.3% of the time and run 49.7% this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 258 of his team's 431 total rushing attempts this season (59.9%).

In 11 of his games this season, McCaffrey has run for a touchdown, including two games with multiple TDs.

He has scored 21 of his team's 54 offensive touchdowns this season (38.9%).

He has 57 red zone rushing carries (70.4% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Christian McCaffrey Receiving Props vs the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 29.5 (-111)

McCaffrey Receiving Insights

In seven of 15 games this year, McCaffrey has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

McCaffrey has 17.8% of his team's target share (78 targets on 437 passing attempts).

He is averaging 6.9 yards per target (87th in NFL play), racking up 537 yards on 78 passes thrown his way.

McCaffrey has had a touchdown catch in six of 15 games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

McCaffrey (14 red zone targets) has been targeted 23.0% of the time in the red zone (61 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

McCaffrey's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Ravens 12/25/2023 Week 16 14 ATT / 103 YDS / 1 TD 10 TAR / 6 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 12/17/2023 Week 15 18 ATT / 115 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 5 REC / 72 YDS / 2 TDs vs. Seahawks 12/10/2023 Week 14 16 ATT / 145 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 12/3/2023 Week 13 17 ATT / 93 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/23/2023 Week 12 19 ATT / 114 YDS / 2 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs

