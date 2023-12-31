Will Christian McCaffrey Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Christian McCaffrey did not participate in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers take on the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. Trying to find McCaffrey's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Entering Week 17, McCaffrey has 258 carries for 1395 yards and 14 touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 5.4 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has 63 receptions (78 targets) for 537 yards.
Christian McCaffrey Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- The 49ers have two other running backs on the injury report this week:
- Jordan Mason (DNP/illness): 32 Rush Att; 167 Rush Yds; 3 Rush TDs 2 Rec; 19 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Elijah Mitchell (FP/knee): 44 Rush Att; 149 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 4 Rec; -1 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 17 Injury Reports
49ers vs. Commanders Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
McCaffrey 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|258
|1,395
|14
|5.4
|78
|63
|537
|7
McCaffrey Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Steelers
|22
|152
|1
|3
|17
|0
|Week 2
|@Rams
|20
|116
|1
|3
|19
|0
|Week 3
|Giants
|18
|85
|1
|5
|34
|0
|Week 4
|Cardinals
|20
|106
|3
|7
|71
|1
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|19
|51
|1
|2
|27
|0
|Week 6
|@Browns
|11
|43
|0
|3
|9
|1
|Week 7
|@Vikings
|15
|45
|1
|3
|51
|1
|Week 8
|Bengals
|12
|54
|1
|6
|64
|1
|Week 10
|@Jaguars
|16
|95
|0
|6
|47
|0
|Week 11
|Buccaneers
|21
|78
|0
|5
|25
|1
|Week 12
|@Seahawks
|19
|114
|2
|5
|25
|0
|Week 13
|@Eagles
|17
|93
|1
|3
|40
|0
|Week 14
|Seahawks
|16
|145
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 15
|@Cardinals
|18
|115
|1
|5
|72
|2
|Week 16
|Ravens
|14
|103
|1
|6
|28
|0
