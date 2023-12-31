Christian McCaffrey did not participate in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers take on the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. Trying to find McCaffrey's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Entering Week 17, McCaffrey has 258 carries for 1395 yards and 14 touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 5.4 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has 63 receptions (78 targets) for 537 yards.

Christian McCaffrey Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

The 49ers have two other running backs on the injury report this week: Jordan Mason (DNP/illness): 32 Rush Att; 167 Rush Yds; 3 Rush TDs 2 Rec; 19 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Elijah Mitchell (FP/knee): 44 Rush Att; 149 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 4 Rec; -1 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 17 Injury Reports

49ers vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

McCaffrey 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 258 1,395 14 5.4 78 63 537 7

McCaffrey Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Steelers 22 152 1 3 17 0 Week 2 @Rams 20 116 1 3 19 0 Week 3 Giants 18 85 1 5 34 0 Week 4 Cardinals 20 106 3 7 71 1 Week 5 Cowboys 19 51 1 2 27 0 Week 6 @Browns 11 43 0 3 9 1 Week 7 @Vikings 15 45 1 3 51 1 Week 8 Bengals 12 54 1 6 64 1 Week 10 @Jaguars 16 95 0 6 47 0 Week 11 Buccaneers 21 78 0 5 25 1 Week 12 @Seahawks 19 114 2 5 25 0 Week 13 @Eagles 17 93 1 3 40 0 Week 14 Seahawks 16 145 0 1 8 0 Week 15 @Cardinals 18 115 1 5 72 2 Week 16 Ravens 14 103 1 6 28 0

