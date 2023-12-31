QBs Brock Purdy and Jacoby Brissett will be going head to head on December 31, when the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) and Washington Commanders (4-11) match up at FedExField. In the piece below, we dig into the numbers to decide which signal caller is more likely to carry his team to victory.

49ers vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: FedExField

FedExField Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

Brock Purdy vs. Jacoby Brissett Matchup

Brock Purdy 2023 Stats Jacoby Brissett 15 Games Played 2 68.8% Completion % 78.3% 4,050 (270) Passing Yards (Per Game) 224 (112) 29 Touchdowns 3 11 Interceptions 0 140 (9.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) 19 (9.5) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Brock Purdy Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 258.5 yards

: Over/Under 258.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Commanders Defensive Stats

This year, the Commanders have had one of the bottom defenses in the league, ranking 32nd in the NFL by giving up 30.2 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 32nd in the NFL with 384.3 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Washington's defense has struggled this season, as it ranks second-to-last in the league with 3,924 passing yards allowed (261.6 per game).

Against the run, the Commanders have been one of the lesser defenses in the league, allowing the 10th-most rushing yards in the NFL (122.7 per game). Meanwhile, they rank 15th with 13 rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, Washington ranks 18th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 55.3%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it ranks 23rd at 40.6%.

Jacoby Brissett Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 230.5 yards

: Over/Under 230.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

49ers Defensive Stats

