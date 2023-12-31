Will Brock Purdy Score a Touchdown Against the Commanders in Week 17?
With the San Francisco 49ers squaring off against the Washington Commanders in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Brock Purdy a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Purdy will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Brock Purdy score a touchdown against the Commanders?
Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)
- This season Purdy has collected 140 rushing yards (9.3 per game) on 38 attempts with two touchdowns.
- Purdy has scored a rushing touchdown in two games this season (out of 15).
Brock Purdy Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Steelers
|19
|29
|220
|2
|0
|3
|20
|0
|Week 2
|@Rams
|17
|25
|206
|0
|0
|3
|5
|1
|Week 3
|Giants
|25
|37
|310
|2
|0
|4
|-1
|0
|Week 4
|Cardinals
|20
|21
|283
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|17
|24
|252
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Browns
|12
|27
|125
|1
|1
|3
|7
|0
|Week 7
|@Vikings
|21
|30
|272
|1
|2
|5
|19
|0
|Week 8
|Bengals
|22
|31
|365
|1
|2
|6
|57
|0
|Week 10
|@Jaguars
|19
|26
|296
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Buccaneers
|21
|25
|333
|3
|0
|4
|14
|0
|Week 12
|@Seahawks
|21
|30
|209
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|Week 13
|@Eagles
|19
|27
|314
|4
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Week 14
|Seahawks
|19
|27
|368
|2
|1
|2
|7
|0
|Week 15
|@Cardinals
|16
|25
|242
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Ravens
|18
|32
|255
|0
|4
|1
|2
|0
Rep Brock Purdy with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.