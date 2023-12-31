Brock Purdy will be facing the second-worst passing defense in the league when his San Francisco 49ers take on the Washington Commanders in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Purdy has thrown for 4,050 yards (270.0 per game) this season while completing 68.8% of his passes, with 29 TD passes and 11 picks. On the ground, Purdy has run 38 times for 140 yards and two TDs, averaging 9.3 yards per game.

Purdy vs. the Commanders

Purdy vs the Commanders (since 2021): 1 GP / 234 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 234 PASS YPG / PASS TD Six opposing players have registered 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Washington this year.

The Commanders have allowed 14 players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Washington has allowed 11 players to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Commanders have given up at least three TD passes in an outing to five opposing QBs this season.

The Commanders allow 261.6 passing yards per game, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season.

The Commanders have the No. 32 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, conceding 33 this season (2.2 per game).

49ers Player Previews

Brock Purdy Passing Props vs. the Commanders

Passing Yards: 266.5 (-115)

266.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-208)

Purdy Passing Insights

Purdy has surpassed his passing yards prop total in nine of 15 opportunities this season.

The 49ers, who are third in NFL play in points scored, have passed 50.3% of the time while running 49.7%.

Purdy's 9.7 yards per attempt rank first in the league.

Purdy has completed at least one touchdown pass in 13 of 15 games, including multiple TDs eight times.

He has 57.4% of his team's 54 offensive touchdowns this season (31).

Purdy has passed 53 times out of his 416 total attempts while in the red zone (37.3% of his team's red zone plays).

Brock Purdy Rushing Props vs the Commanders

Rushing Yards: 7.5 (-115)

Purdy Rushing Insights

Purdy has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in six games (40.0%) out of 15 opportunities.

Purdy has a rushing touchdown in two games this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has six red zone carries for 7.4% of the team share (his team runs on 57% of its plays in the red zone).

Purdy's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Ravens 12/25/2023 Week 16 18-for-32 / 255 YDS / 0 TDs / 4 INTs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 12/17/2023 Week 15 16-for-25 / 242 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 12/10/2023 Week 14 19-for-27 / 368 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 12/3/2023 Week 13 19-for-27 / 314 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/23/2023 Week 12 21-for-30 / 209 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs

