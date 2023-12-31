Will Brock Purdy Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Brock Purdy was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the San Francisco 49ers' Week 17 contest against the Washington Commanders (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). All of Purdy's stats can be found below.
Purdy's season stats include 4,050 passing yards (270.0 per game). He is 286-for-416 (68.8%), with 29 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions, and has 38 carries for 140 yards two touchdowns.
Brock Purdy Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
49ers vs. Commanders Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Purdy 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|286
|416
|68.8%
|4,050
|29
|11
|9.7
|38
|140
|2
Purdy Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Steelers
|19
|29
|220
|2
|0
|3
|20
|0
|Week 2
|@Rams
|17
|25
|206
|0
|0
|3
|5
|1
|Week 3
|Giants
|25
|37
|310
|2
|0
|4
|-1
|0
|Week 4
|Cardinals
|20
|21
|283
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|17
|24
|252
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Browns
|12
|27
|125
|1
|1
|3
|7
|0
|Week 7
|@Vikings
|21
|30
|272
|1
|2
|5
|19
|0
|Week 8
|Bengals
|22
|31
|365
|1
|2
|6
|57
|0
|Week 10
|@Jaguars
|19
|26
|296
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Buccaneers
|21
|25
|333
|3
|0
|4
|14
|0
|Week 12
|@Seahawks
|21
|30
|209
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|Week 13
|@Eagles
|19
|27
|314
|4
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Week 14
|Seahawks
|19
|27
|368
|2
|1
|2
|7
|0
|Week 15
|@Cardinals
|16
|25
|242
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Ravens
|18
|32
|255
|0
|4
|1
|2
|0
