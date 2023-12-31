Brock Purdy was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the San Francisco 49ers' Week 17 contest against the Washington Commanders (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). All of Purdy's stats can be found below.

Purdy's season stats include 4,050 passing yards (270.0 per game). He is 286-for-416 (68.8%), with 29 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions, and has 38 carries for 140 yards two touchdowns.

Brock Purdy Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

Week 17 Injury Reports

49ers vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Purdy 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 286 416 68.8% 4,050 29 11 9.7 38 140 2

Purdy Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Steelers 19 29 220 2 0 3 20 0 Week 2 @Rams 17 25 206 0 0 3 5 1 Week 3 Giants 25 37 310 2 0 4 -1 0 Week 4 Cardinals 20 21 283 1 0 2 0 1 Week 5 Cowboys 17 24 252 4 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Browns 12 27 125 1 1 3 7 0 Week 7 @Vikings 21 30 272 1 2 5 19 0 Week 8 Bengals 22 31 365 1 2 6 57 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 19 26 296 3 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Buccaneers 21 25 333 3 0 4 14 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 21 30 209 1 1 3 1 0 Week 13 @Eagles 19 27 314 4 0 2 9 0 Week 14 Seahawks 19 27 368 2 1 2 7 0 Week 15 @Cardinals 16 25 242 4 0 0 0 0 Week 16 Ravens 18 32 255 0 4 1 2 0

