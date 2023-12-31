In Week 17 action at FedExField, the San Francisco 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk will be up against the Washington Commanders defense and Kendall Fuller. See below for more stats and analysis on this matchup for the San Francisco receivers versus the Commanders' secondary.

49ers vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: FedExField

FedExField Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Brandon Aiyuk Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Commanders 154.3 11 13 49 10.82

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Kendall Fuller Insights

Brandon Aiyuk & the 49ers' Offense

Brandon Aiyuk's 1,203 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 93 times and has collected 65 receptions and six touchdowns.

In the air, San Francisco has passed for 3,985 yards, or 265.7 per game -- that's the second-highest total in the NFL.

The 49ers' scoring average on offense is 29.6 points per game, third-highest in the league.

San Francisco is not throwing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking worst in the NFL with 29.1 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the 49ers have thrown the ball 61 times this season, placing them 16th in the NFL.

Kendall Fuller & the Commanders' Defense

Kendall Fuller has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 79 tackles, two TFL, and nine passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Washington is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this season, giving up the second-most passing yards in the NFL with 3,924 (261.6 per game). It also ranks 31st in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.4).

This season, the Commanders are having trouble keeping opponents out of the end zone, giving up 30.2 points per game (32nd in NFL).

Eight players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Washington this season.

26 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Commanders this season.

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Kendall Fuller Advanced Stats

Brandon Aiyuk Kendall Fuller Rec. Targets 93 74 Def. Targets Receptions 65 9 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 18.5 53 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1203 79 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 85.9 5.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 358 2 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 6 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 6 2 Interceptions

