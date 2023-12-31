Will Brandon Aiyuk cash his Week 17 anytime TD player prop when the San Francisco 49ers clash with the Washington Commanders on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant numbers.

Will Brandon Aiyuk score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a TD)

Aiyuk has been targeted 93 times and has 65 catches, leading the 49ers with 1,203 yards (85.9 per game) plus six TDs.

In five of 14 games this year, Aiyuk has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

Brandon Aiyuk Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 8 8 129 2 Week 2 @Rams 6 3 43 0 Week 4 Cardinals 6 6 148 0 Week 5 Cowboys 7 4 58 0 Week 6 @Browns 10 4 76 0 Week 7 @Vikings 6 5 57 0 Week 8 Bengals 9 5 109 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 3 3 55 1 Week 11 Buccaneers 6 5 156 1 Week 12 @Seahawks 4 2 50 1 Week 13 @Eagles 7 5 46 1 Week 14 Seahawks 9 6 126 0 Week 15 @Cardinals 5 3 37 0 Week 16 Ravens 7 6 113 0

