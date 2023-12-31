Brandon Aiyuk will be up against the second-worst passing defense in the NFL when his San Francisco 49ers take on the Washington Commanders in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Aiyuk's 65 catches have turned into a team-best 1,203 yards (85.9 per game) and six TDs this season. He has been targeted on 93 occasions.

Aiyuk vs. the Commanders

Aiyuk vs the Commanders (since 2021): 1 GP / 81 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 81 REC YPG / REC TD Washington has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to eight opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

26 players have caught a TD pass against the Commanders this year.

Six opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Washington on the season.

The 261.6 passing yards the Commanders allow per contest makes them the 31st-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Commanders' defense ranks 32nd in the NFL by giving up 2.2 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (33 total passing TDs).

Brandon Aiyuk Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 66.5 (-118)

Aiyuk Receiving Insights

In seven of 14 games this season, Aiyuk has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Aiyuk has been targeted on 93 of his team's 437 passing attempts this season (21.3% target share).

He has 1,203 receiving yards on 93 targets to rank second in league play with 12.9 yards per target.

Aiyuk has grabbed a touchdown pass in five of 14 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has 11.1% of his team's 54 offensive touchdowns this season (six).

With six red zone targets, Aiyuk has been on the receiving end of 9.8% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

Aiyuk's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Ravens 12/25/2023 Week 16 7 TAR / 6 REC / 113 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 12/17/2023 Week 15 5 TAR / 3 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 12/10/2023 Week 14 9 TAR / 6 REC / 126 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 12/3/2023 Week 13 7 TAR / 5 REC / 46 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/23/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 2 REC / 50 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

