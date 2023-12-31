Las Vegas Raiders receiver Austin Hooper will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts are ranked 14th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 220.7 per game.

Hooper has 18 catches for 167 yards this season. He has been targeted 23 times.

Hooper vs. the Colts

Hooper vs the Colts (since 2021): 2 GP / 30 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 30 REC YPG / REC TD Five players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Indianapolis in the 2023 season.

The Colts have surrendered a TD pass to 16 opposing players this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Indianapolis on the season.

Hooper will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this week. The Colts concede 220.7 passing yards per game.

So far this season, the Colts have allowed 17 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks second in the NFL.

Austin Hooper Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 17.5 (-118)

Hooper Receiving Insights

In five of 10 games this year, Hooper has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Hooper has 4.8% of his team's target share (23 targets on 478 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 23 times this season, averaging 7.3 yards per target.

Having played 14 games this season, Hooper has not tallied a TD reception.

Hooper's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chiefs 12/25/2023 Week 16 3 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 12/14/2023 Week 15 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 12/10/2023 Week 14 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 11/26/2023 Week 12 2 TAR / 1 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 11/19/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

