Should you wager on Ameer Abdullah hitting paydirt in the Las Vegas Raiders' upcoming Week 17 matchup versus the Indianapolis Colts, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Ameer Abdullah score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Abdullah has piled up 14 carries for 85 yards (6.1 per game).

Abdullah also figures in the passing game, catching 17 passes for 106 yards (7.6 ypg).

In 14 games, Abdullah has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Ameer Abdullah Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Broncos 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Bills 0 0 0 1 5 0 Week 3 Steelers 0 0 0 2 16 0 Week 4 @Chargers 0 0 0 2 14 0 Week 5 Packers 1 4 0 1 11 0 Week 6 Patriots 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Lions 1 7 0 1 12 0 Week 9 Giants 2 8 0 2 17 0 Week 10 Jets 0 0 0 1 4 0 Week 11 @Dolphins 0 0 0 1 4 0 Week 12 Chiefs 1 11 0 1 2 0 Week 14 Vikings 1 12 0 2 7 0 Week 15 Chargers 6 32 0 2 13 0 Week 16 @Chiefs 2 11 0 1 1 0

