The Las Vegas Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts are scheduled to square off in a Week 17 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Aidan O'Connell score a touchdown in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Will Aidan O'Connell score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a TD)

O'Connell has 11 carries for 7 yards (0.8 yards per game) and one touchdown.

O'Connell has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

Aidan O'Connell Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 4 @Chargers 24 39 238 0 1 3 3 1 Week 7 @Bears 10 13 75 1 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Giants 16 25 209 0 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Jets 16 27 153 1 1 2 3 0 Week 11 @Dolphins 24 41 271 1 3 1 3 0 Week 12 Chiefs 23 33 248 1 0 0 0 0 Week 14 Vikings 21 32 171 0 1 1 2 0 Week 15 Chargers 20 34 248 4 0 0 0 0 Week 16 @Chiefs 9 21 62 0 0 4 -4 0

