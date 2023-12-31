The Washington Commanders (4-11) host the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at FedExField and will attempt to halt a six-game losing streak.

As the 49ers ready for this matchup against the Commanders, here are the betting trends and insights for both teams.

49ers vs. Commanders Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland Venue: FedExField

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 49ers 13.5 49.5 -1000 +650

49ers vs. Commanders Betting Records & Stats

San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco's games this season have had an average of 44 points, 5.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The 49ers have registered an 8-6-1 record against the spread this season.

The 49ers are 11-4 as moneyline favorites (winning 73.3% of those games).

San Francisco has played as a moneyline favorite of -1000 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders have played nine games this season that finished with a point total above 49.5 points.

Washington has had an average of 42.3 points scored in their games so far this season, 7.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

The Commanders have covered the spread six times in 15 games with a set spread.

The Commanders have been underdogs in 11 games this season and won three (27.3%) of those contests.

Washington has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +650.

49ers vs. Commanders Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games 49ers 29.6 3 17.8 3 44 6 15 Commanders 20.6 23 30.2 32 42.3 9 15

49ers vs. Commanders Betting Insights & Trends

49ers

San Francisco has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three games.

In its past three games, San Francisco has hit the over twice.

The 49ers have outscored their opponents by a total of 177 points this season (11.8 per game), and opponents of the Commanders have outscored them by 144 points on the year (9.6 per game).

Commanders

Washington has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three games.

In the Commanders' past three games, they have gone over the total twice.

49ers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44 44.4 43.6 Implied Team Total AVG 25.9 27 25 ATS Record 8-6-1 3-4-0 5-2-1 Over/Under Record 8-6-1 4-3-0 4-3-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 11-4 5-2 6-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Commanders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.3 42.8 42 Implied Team Total AVG 24.3 25 23.9 ATS Record 6-8-1 0-5-1 6-3-0 Over/Under Record 9-6-0 4-2-0 5-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-3 1-2 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-8 0-3 3-5

