49ers vs. Commanders: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:20 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Commanders (4-11) host the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at FedExField and will attempt to halt a six-game losing streak.
As the 49ers ready for this matchup against the Commanders, here are the betting trends and insights for both teams.
49ers vs. Commanders Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Landover, Maryland
- Venue: FedExField
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|49ers
|13.5
|49.5
|-1000
|+650
49ers vs. Commanders Betting Records & Stats
San Francisco 49ers
- San Francisco's games this season have had an average of 44 points, 5.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The 49ers have registered an 8-6-1 record against the spread this season.
- The 49ers are 11-4 as moneyline favorites (winning 73.3% of those games).
- San Francisco has played as a moneyline favorite of -1000 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.
Washington Commanders
- The Commanders have played nine games this season that finished with a point total above 49.5 points.
- Washington has had an average of 42.3 points scored in their games so far this season, 7.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- The Commanders have covered the spread six times in 15 games with a set spread.
- The Commanders have been underdogs in 11 games this season and won three (27.3%) of those contests.
- Washington has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +650.
49ers vs. Commanders Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|49ers
|29.6
|3
|17.8
|3
|44
|6
|15
|Commanders
|20.6
|23
|30.2
|32
|42.3
|9
|15
49ers vs. Commanders Betting Insights & Trends
49ers
- San Francisco has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three games.
- In its past three games, San Francisco has hit the over twice.
- The 49ers have outscored their opponents by a total of 177 points this season (11.8 per game), and opponents of the Commanders have outscored them by 144 points on the year (9.6 per game).
Commanders
- Washington has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three games.
- In the Commanders' past three games, they have gone over the total twice.
- The 49ers have put up a total of 177 more points than their opponents this year (11.8 per game), while the Commanders have been outscored by 144 points (9.6 per game).
49ers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44
|44.4
|43.6
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.9
|27
|25
|ATS Record
|8-6-1
|3-4-0
|5-2-1
|Over/Under Record
|8-6-1
|4-3-0
|4-3-1
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|11-4
|5-2
|6-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Commanders Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.3
|42.8
|42
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.3
|25
|23.9
|ATS Record
|6-8-1
|0-5-1
|6-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|9-6-0
|4-2-0
|5-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-3
|1-2
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-8
|0-3
|3-5
