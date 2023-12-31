Bookmakers expect the Washington Commanders (4-11) to see their six-game losing streak continue, as they are 13-point underdogs in a matchup with the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at FedExField. The game's over/under has been listed at 49.5 points.

49ers vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Francisco Moneyline Washington Moneyline BetMGM 49ers (-13) 49.5 -800 +575 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel 49ers (-12.5) 49.5 -720 +520 Bet on this game with FanDuel

San Francisco vs. Washington Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV Info: FOX

49ers vs. Commanders Betting Insights

San Francisco has an 8-6-1 record against the spread this season.

As a 13-point favorite or greater, the 49ers have one win ATS (1-2) this season.

San Francisco has gone over in eight of its 15 games with a set total (53.3%).

Against the spread, Washington is 6-8-1 this year.

The Commanders have no wins ATS (0-1) as a 13-point underdog or more this season.

Washington has seen nine of its 15 games hit the over.

