The Washington Commanders (4-11) host the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at FedExField and will aim to break a six-game losing streak.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Commanders

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

49ers Insights

The 49ers put up just 0.6 fewer points per game (29.6) than the Commanders give up (30.2).

The 49ers collect 20 more yards per game (404.3) than the Commanders give up per contest (384.3).

San Francisco rushes for 138.7 yards per game, 16.0 more than the 122.7 Washington allows per contest.

This year, the 49ers have turned the ball over 17 times, while the Commanders have forced 17.

49ers Away Performance

The 49ers score 30.8 points per game on the road (1.2 more than overall) and allow 16.9 on the road (0.9 fewer than overall).

The 49ers accumulate fewer yards in away games (371.5 per game) than they do overall (404.3), and allow more (327.6 per game) than overall (312.3).

On the road the 49ers pick up more rushing yards (140.4 per game) than overall (138.7). But they also concede more rushing yards (98.9) than overall (90.3).

The 49ers convert fewer third downs away from home (44%) than they do overall (47.5%) and allow opponents to convert on more third downs in road games (41.3%) than overall (39.8%).

49ers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/10/2023 Seattle W 28-16 FOX 12/17/2023 at Arizona W 45-29 CBS 12/25/2023 Baltimore L 33-19 ABC 12/31/2023 at Washington - FOX 1/7/2024 Los Angeles - -

