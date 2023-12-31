For their matchup against the Washington Commanders (4-11) at FedExField on Sunday, December 31 at 1:00 PM , the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) have 17 players on the injury report.

Watch the 49ers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

In their last game, the 49ers lost 33-19 to the Baltimore Ravens.

Last time out, the Commanders lost 30-28 to the New York Jets.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Elijah Mitchell RB Knee Full Participation In Practice Jordan Mason RB Illness Questionable Deebo Samuel WR Neck Limited Participation In Practice Brock Purdy QB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Danny Gray WR Shoulder Out Jaylon Moore OL Concussion Out Aaron Banks OL Toe Questionable Trent Williams OT Groin Limited Participation In Practice Dre Greenlaw LB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Arik Armstead DL Knee Out Ambry Thomas CB Knee Questionable Javon Hargrave DL Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles LB Illness Questionable Oren Burks LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Jauan Jennings WR Concussion Out Ross Dwelley TE Ankle Out Ji'Ayir Brown S Knee Out

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Washington Commanders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Brian Robinson Jr. RB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Jacoby Brissett QB Hamstring Questionable Tyler Larsen C Knee Out Charles Leno Jr. OT Calf Out Andrew Wylie OL Elbow Questionable Kendall Fuller CB Knee Out Percy Butler S Wrist Out James Smith-Williams DE Illness Full Participation In Practice Benjamin St-Juste CB Concussion Out David Mayo LB Knee Full Participation In Practice De'Jon Harris LB Quad Full Participation In Practice

Other Week 17 Injury Reports

49ers vs. Commanders Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the 49ers or the Commanders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

49ers Season Insights

The 49ers rank 11th in total defense this season (312.3 yards allowed per game), but they've been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 404.3 total yards per game.

The 49ers have been clicking on all fronts this year, as they rank third-best in scoring offense (29.6 points per game) and third-best in scoring defense (17.8 points allowed per game).

The 49ers rank 16th in pass defense this season (222.0 passing yards allowed per game), but they've been shining on the offensive side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 265.7 passing yards per game.

San Francisco has been shining on both sides of the ball in the running game, ranking fourth-best in rushing offense (138.7 rushing yards per game) and third-best in rushing defense (90.3 rushing yards allowed per game).

The 49ers have the fourth-best turnover margin in the NFL at +8, forcing 25 turnovers (third in NFL) while turning it over 17 times (10th in NFL).

49ers vs. Commanders Betting Info

Spread Favorite: 49ers (-13.5)

49ers (-13.5) Moneyline: 49ers (-1000), Commanders (+650)

49ers (-1000), Commanders (+650) Total: 49.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the 49ers-Commanders matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.