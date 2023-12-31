49ers vs. Commanders Injury Report — Week 17
For their matchup against the Washington Commanders (4-11) at FedExField on Sunday, December 31 at 1:00 PM , the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) have 17 players on the injury report.
In their last game, the 49ers lost 33-19 to the Baltimore Ravens.
Last time out, the Commanders lost 30-28 to the New York Jets.
San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|Illness
|Questionable
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|Neck
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Danny Gray
|WR
|Shoulder
|Out
|Jaylon Moore
|OL
|Concussion
|Out
|Aaron Banks
|OL
|Toe
|Questionable
|Trent Williams
|OT
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Dre Greenlaw
|LB
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Arik Armstead
|DL
|Knee
|Out
|Ambry Thomas
|CB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Javon Hargrave
|DL
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
|LB
|Illness
|Questionable
|Oren Burks
|LB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|Concussion
|Out
|Ross Dwelley
|TE
|Ankle
|Out
|Ji'Ayir Brown
|S
|Knee
|Out
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Washington Commanders Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Tyler Larsen
|C
|Knee
|Out
|Charles Leno Jr.
|OT
|Calf
|Out
|Andrew Wylie
|OL
|Elbow
|Questionable
|Kendall Fuller
|CB
|Knee
|Out
|Percy Butler
|S
|Wrist
|Out
|James Smith-Williams
|DE
|Illness
|Full Participation In Practice
|Benjamin St-Juste
|CB
|Concussion
|Out
|David Mayo
|LB
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|De'Jon Harris
|LB
|Quad
|Full Participation In Practice
49ers vs. Commanders Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
49ers Season Insights
- The 49ers rank 11th in total defense this season (312.3 yards allowed per game), but they've been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 404.3 total yards per game.
- The 49ers have been clicking on all fronts this year, as they rank third-best in scoring offense (29.6 points per game) and third-best in scoring defense (17.8 points allowed per game).
- The 49ers rank 16th in pass defense this season (222.0 passing yards allowed per game), but they've been shining on the offensive side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 265.7 passing yards per game.
- San Francisco has been shining on both sides of the ball in the running game, ranking fourth-best in rushing offense (138.7 rushing yards per game) and third-best in rushing defense (90.3 rushing yards allowed per game).
- The 49ers have the fourth-best turnover margin in the NFL at +8, forcing 25 turnovers (third in NFL) while turning it over 17 times (10th in NFL).
49ers vs. Commanders Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: 49ers (-13.5)
- Moneyline: 49ers (-1000), Commanders (+650)
- Total: 49.5 points
