At FedExField on Sunday, December 31, the San Francisco 49ers play the Washington Commanders, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The 49ers should win, according to our computer model -- continue reading to discover more tips about the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The 49ers have been clicking on all fronts this year, as they rank third-best in scoring offense (29.6 points per game) and third-best in scoring defense (17.8 points allowed per game). The Commanders have been struggling on defense, ranking worst with 384.3 total yards surrendered per game. They have been more productive on the other side of the ball, putting up 327.5 total yards per contest (19th-ranked).

49ers vs. Commanders Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction 49ers (-13) Toss Up (49.5) 49ers 35, Commanders 14

49ers Betting Info

The 49ers have an implied moneyline win probability of 88.9% in this game.

San Francisco has put together an 8-6-1 ATS record so far this year.

The 49ers have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 13-point favorites.

San Francisco and its opponent have combined to go over the point total eight out of 15 times this season.

The over/under in this game is 49.5 points, 5.5 higher than the average total in 49ers games this season.

Commanders Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Commanders based on the moneyline is 14.8%.

Washington has compiled a 6-8-1 ATS record so far this season.

The Commanders have been an underdog by 13 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

In 2023, nine Washington games have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 7.2 points higher than the average scoring total for Commanders games (42.3).

49ers vs. Commanders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed San Francisco 29.6 17.8 28.3 18.9 30.8 16.9 Washington 20.6 30.2 18.0 34.5 22.3 27.3

