Washington (4-11) brings a six-game losing streak into its matchup with San Francisco (11-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at FedExField. The 49ers are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 14 points. The over/under is set at 49.5 in the outing.

There will be plenty of live betting opportunities this week when the 49ers face off with the Commanders. Before placing any in-game bets, you'll want to take a look at the stats and trends that we list below.

Sign up to live bet on the 49ers-Commanders matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch 49ers vs Commanders on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

49ers vs. Commanders Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The 49ers have been leading after the first quarter in eight games, have been losing after the first quarter in six games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 5.9 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 4.3 points on average in the first quarter.

The Commanders have led four times, have been losing nine times, and have been tied two times at the end of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

The 49ers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in nine games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 9.1 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 5.7 points on average in the second quarter.

This season, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games, and they've lost the second quarter in 10 games.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

In 15 games this season, the 49ers have lost the third quarter five times and won 10 times.

On offense, San Francisco is averaging 6.5 points in the third quarter (fourth-ranked) this season. It is allowing 4.4 points on average in the third quarter (16th-ranked) on defense.

Out of 15 games this year, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in the third quarter eight times, been outscored four times, and tied three times.

4th Quarter

The 49ers have won the fourth quarter in 12 games this season, and they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in three games.

San Francisco's offense is averaging eight points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 3.5 points on average in that quarter.

So far this year, the Commanders have won the fourth quarter in seven games, lost that quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

49ers vs. Commanders Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the 49ers have had the lead 10 times (9-1 in those games), have been behind four times (1-3), and have been knotted up one time (1-0).

At the completion of the first half, the Commanders have been leading four times (2-2 in those games), have been trailing 10 times (2-8), and have been knotted up one time (0-1).

2nd Half

Looking at second-half scoring, the 49ers have outscored their opponent in the second half in 12 games and have lost the second half in three games.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 14.5 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is giving up 7.9 points on average in the second half.

In terms of second-half scoring this season, the Commanders have won the second half in nine games and have been outscored in the second half in six games.

Rep the 49ers or the Commanders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.