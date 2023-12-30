Washoe County, NV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:35 PM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Washoe County, Nevada has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washoe County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Galena High School at Las Vegas High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM PT on December 30
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Bishop Manogue Catholic High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM PT on December 30
- Location: Reno, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.