Washoe County, Nevada has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Washoe County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Galena High School at Las Vegas High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM PT on December 30

12:00 AM PT on December 30 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Bishop Manogue Catholic High School