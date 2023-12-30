The Utah State Aggies (3-8) will try to end a three-game road skid when squaring off against the UNLV Rebels (10-1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Cox Pavilion, airing at 4:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

UNLV Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada

Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Fubo Sports US

UNLV vs. Utah State Scoring Comparison

The Aggies score an average of 55.2 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 60.5 the Rebels give up to opponents.

Utah State has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 60.5 points.

UNLV's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 55.2 points.

The Rebels put up 80.5 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 65.3 the Aggies allow.

When UNLV puts up more than 65.3 points, it is 10-0.

Utah State is 3-8 when giving up fewer than 80.5 points.

The Rebels shoot 44.0% from the field, 3.9% higher than the Aggies allow defensively.

UNLV Leaders

Desi-Rae Young: 17.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.8 STL, 51.9 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

17.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.8 STL, 51.9 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Kiara Jackson: 14.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.5 FG%, 52.0 3PT% (13-for-25)

14.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.5 FG%, 52.0 3PT% (13-for-25) Alyssa Brown: 6.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 39.6 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

6.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 39.6 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Alyssa Durazo-Frescas: 10.5 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (26-for-65)

10.5 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (26-for-65) Nneka Obiazor: 7.0 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

UNLV Schedule