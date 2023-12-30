The Utah State Aggies (3-7) face a fellow MWC team, the UNLV Rebels (9-1), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Cox Pavilion. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET and you can watch via CBS Sports Network.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UNLV vs. Utah State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UNLV Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNLV Players to Watch

Desi-Rae Young: 17.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Kiara Jackson: 14.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Alyssa Brown: 6.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Alyssa Durazo-Frescas: 10.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Nneka Obiazor: 7.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Utah State Players to Watch

Cheyenne Stubbs: 14.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Skye Miller: 10.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Ivory Finley: 6.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Bridget Mullings: 5.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Samiana Suguturaga: 4.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.