UNLV vs. Utah State December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Utah State Aggies (3-7) face a fellow MWC team, the UNLV Rebels (9-1), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Cox Pavilion. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET and you can watch via CBS Sports Network.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UNLV vs. Utah State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UNLV Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UNLV Players to Watch
- Desi-Rae Young: 17.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kiara Jackson: 14.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alyssa Brown: 6.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Alyssa Durazo-Frescas: 10.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nneka Obiazor: 7.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Utah State Players to Watch
- Cheyenne Stubbs: 14.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Skye Miller: 10.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ivory Finley: 6.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Bridget Mullings: 5.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Samiana Suguturaga: 4.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.