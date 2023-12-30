Saturday's contest that pits the UNLV Rebels (10-1) versus the Utah State Aggies (3-8) at Cox Pavilion should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-49 in favor of UNLV, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 30.

In their last matchup on Thursday, the Rebels earned a 71-59 win over Fairleigh Dickinson.

UNLV vs. Utah State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

UNLV vs. Utah State Score Prediction

Prediction: UNLV 83, Utah State 49

Other MWC Predictions

UNLV Schedule Analysis

When the Rebels took down the Arizona Wildcats, the No. 42 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 72-53 on December 2, it was their season's best win.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, UNLV is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Rebels are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most victories.

UNLV 2023-24 Best Wins

72-53 at home over Arizona (No. 42) on December 2

92-76 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 79) on December 9

85-69 on the road over Northern Arizona (No. 112) on November 29

72-62 on the road over Loyola Marymount (No. 176) on November 6

68-49 over UCSB (No. 184) on November 24

UNLV Leaders

Desi-Rae Young: 17.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.8 STL, 51.9 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

17.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.8 STL, 51.9 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Kiara Jackson: 14.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.5 FG%, 52.0 3PT% (13-for-25)

14.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.5 FG%, 52.0 3PT% (13-for-25) Alyssa Brown: 6.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 39.6 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

6.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 39.6 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Alyssa Durazo-Frescas: 10.5 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (26-for-65)

10.5 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (26-for-65) Nneka Obiazor: 7.0 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

UNLV Performance Insights

The Rebels have a +220 scoring differential, topping opponents by 20.0 points per game. They're putting up 80.5 points per game to rank 32nd in college basketball and are giving up 60.5 per outing to rank 103rd in college basketball.

Offensively, the Rebels have played better at home this season, putting up 87.5 points per game, compared to 77.8 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively, UNLV has played better in home games this year, allowing 52.5 points per game, compared to 67.7 away from home.

