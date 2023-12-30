Will UNLV be one of the teams to secure a spot in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features UNLV's complete tournament resume.

How UNLV ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-1 1-0 23 28 10

UNLV's best wins

UNLV's signature win of the season came in a 72-53 victory on December 2 against the Arizona Wildcats, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 49) in the RPI. That signature victory over Arizona featured a team-best 21 points from Kiara Jackson. Desi-Rae Young, with 21 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

85-69 on the road over Northern Arizona (No. 96/RPI) on November 29

92-76 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 107/RPI) on December 9

85-60 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 189/RPI) on November 10

100-67 at home over Utah Tech (No. 196/RPI) on November 14

72-62 on the road over Loyola Marymount (No. 218/RPI) on November 6

UNLV's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Rebels are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most wins.

According to the RPI, the Rebels have seven wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

UNLV has been handed the 204th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Rebels' 17 remaining games this season, 17 are against teams with worse records, and 13 are against teams with records over .500.

Glancing at UNLV's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

UNLV's next game

Matchup: Colorado State Rams vs. UNLV Rebels

Colorado State Rams vs. UNLV Rebels Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado TV Channel: MW Network

