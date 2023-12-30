Will UNLV be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features UNLV's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

+50000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +100000

How UNLV ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 254

UNLV's best wins

UNLV defeated the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays in a 79-64 win on December 13. It was its signature victory of the season. Kalib Boone was the leading scorer in the signature victory over Creighton, recording 25 points with seven rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

74-56 at home over Hofstra (No. 91/RPI) on December 21

72-70 at home over Akron (No. 112/RPI) on November 28

71-55 at home over Stetson (No. 125/RPI) on November 11

82-68 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 304/RPI) on November 17

UNLV's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 1-2

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), UNLV is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), UNLV is 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 29th-most wins.

Schedule insights

UNLV gets the 40th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Rebels' upcoming schedule features six games against teams with worse records and 18 games against teams with records above .500.

UNLV has 18 games left this season, including two contests versus Top 25 teams.

UNLV's next game

Matchup: San Diego State Aztecs vs. UNLV Rebels

San Diego State Aztecs vs. UNLV Rebels Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California TV Channel: CBS

