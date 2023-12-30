2024 NCAA Bracketology: UNLV March Madness Odds | January 1
Will UNLV be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features UNLV's full tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- Preseason national championship odds: +50000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +100000
How UNLV ranks
|Record
|MWC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|254
UNLV's best wins
UNLV defeated the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays in a 79-64 win on December 13. It was its signature victory of the season. Kalib Boone was the leading scorer in the signature victory over Creighton, recording 25 points with seven rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 74-56 at home over Hofstra (No. 91/RPI) on December 21
- 72-70 at home over Akron (No. 112/RPI) on November 28
- 71-55 at home over Stetson (No. 125/RPI) on November 11
- 82-68 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 304/RPI) on November 17
UNLV's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 1-2
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), UNLV is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), UNLV is 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 29th-most wins.
Schedule insights
- UNLV gets the 40th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Rebels' upcoming schedule features six games against teams with worse records and 18 games against teams with records above .500.
- UNLV has 18 games left this season, including two contests versus Top 25 teams.
UNLV's next game
- Matchup: San Diego State Aztecs vs. UNLV Rebels
- Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California
- TV Channel: CBS
