2024 NCAA Bracketology: Nevada Women's March Madness Resume | January 1
What are Nevada's chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.
How Nevada ranks
|Record
|MWC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-8
|0-1
|NR
|NR
|242
Nevada's best wins
Nevada picked up its best win of the season on November 25, when it beat the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears, who rank No. 178 in the RPI rankings, 67-65. Against Central Arkansas, Claire Jacobs led the team by dropping 18 points to go along with one rebound and one assist.
Next best wins
- 76-63 at home over San Diego (No. 246/RPI) on November 29
- 64-41 at home over Pepperdine (No. 258/RPI) on November 17
- 73-62 over South Alabama (No. 302/RPI) on November 24
- 69-53 at home over Sacramento State (No. 336/RPI) on November 9
Nevada's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-3
- According to the RPI, the Wolf Pack have two losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.
- According to the RPI, the Wolf Pack have three losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Nevada has been handed the 231st-ranked schedule the rest of the season.
- The Wolf Pack have 17 games left on the schedule, with 13 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and four games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- Nevada's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
Nevada's next game
- Matchup: Boise State Broncos vs. Nevada Wolf Pack
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 8:30 PM ET
- Location: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho
