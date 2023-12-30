What are Nevada's chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Nevada's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Nevada ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 0-1 NR NR 242

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nevada's best wins

Nevada picked up its best win of the season on November 25, when it beat the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears, who rank No. 178 in the RPI rankings, 67-65. Against Central Arkansas, Claire Jacobs led the team by dropping 18 points to go along with one rebound and one assist.

Next best wins

76-63 at home over San Diego (No. 246/RPI) on November 29

64-41 at home over Pepperdine (No. 258/RPI) on November 17

73-62 over South Alabama (No. 302/RPI) on November 24

69-53 at home over Sacramento State (No. 336/RPI) on November 9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nevada's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-3

According to the RPI, the Wolf Pack have two losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.

According to the RPI, the Wolf Pack have three losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Nevada has been handed the 231st-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Wolf Pack have 17 games left on the schedule, with 13 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and four games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Nevada's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Nevada's next game

Matchup: Boise State Broncos vs. Nevada Wolf Pack

Boise State Broncos vs. Nevada Wolf Pack Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 8:30 PM ET Location: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Nevada games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.