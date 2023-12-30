For bracketology insights on Nevada and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

+50000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +50000

How Nevada ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-1 0-0 37 NR 53

Nevada's best wins

When Nevada defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, the No. 41 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 72-64 on December 24, it was its best win of the season. That signature victory against Georgia Tech featured a team-high 31 points from Kenan Blackshear. Nick Davidson, with 13 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

83-76 on the road over Washington (No. 42/RPI) on November 12

77-66 at home over Montana (No. 70/RPI) on November 29

88-75 over TCU (No. 110/RPI) on December 22

72-55 at home over Weber State (No. 132/RPI) on December 13

80-56 over Temple (No. 140/RPI) on December 21

Nevada's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Nevada has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country according to the RPI (two).

Based on the RPI, the Wolf Pack have one win over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 38th-most in the nation.

Nevada has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

Nevada is playing the 128th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Wolf Pack have 18 games remaining this season, including 18 against teams with worse records, and 18 against teams with records north of .500.

Nevada has 18 games left on the schedule, with two games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Nevada's next game

Matchup: Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Nevada Wolf Pack

Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Nevada Wolf Pack Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California

Save Mart Center in Fresno, California TV Channel: MW Network

