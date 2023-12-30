The Nevada Wolf Pack (6-7) face the New Mexico Lobos (9-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday in MWC play.

Nevada Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada TV: Fubo Sports US

Nevada vs. New Mexico Scoring Comparison

The Lobos put up an average of 64.2 points per game, only 0.1 fewer points than the 64.3 the Wolf Pack give up.

New Mexico is 7-0 when it scores more than 64.3 points.

Nevada's record is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 64.2 points.

The Wolf Pack put up 63.8 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 59.9 the Lobos allow.

Nevada has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 59.9 points.

New Mexico has a 7-1 record when allowing fewer than 63.8 points.

The Wolf Pack shoot 35.9% from the field, only 1.7% lower than the Lobos allow defensively.

The Lobos shoot 37.4% from the field, 3.1% lower than the Wolf Pack concede.

Nevada Leaders

Audrey Roden: 13.2 PTS, 2.9 STL, 40.0 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (10-for-41)

13.2 PTS, 2.9 STL, 40.0 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (10-for-41) Lexie Givens: 7.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 1.5 BLK, 26.8 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33)

7.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 1.5 BLK, 26.8 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33) Dymonique Maxie: 5.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 29.6 FG%

5.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 29.6 FG% Claire Jacobs: 10.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.6 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)

10.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.6 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41) Kennedy Lee: 5.3 PTS, 40.6 FG%

