How to Watch the Nevada vs. New Mexico Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:56 AM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Nevada Wolf Pack (6-7) face the New Mexico Lobos (9-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday in MWC play.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Nevada Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada
- TV: Fubo Sports US
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Nevada vs. New Mexico Scoring Comparison
- The Lobos put up an average of 64.2 points per game, only 0.1 fewer points than the 64.3 the Wolf Pack give up.
- New Mexico is 7-0 when it scores more than 64.3 points.
- Nevada's record is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 64.2 points.
- The Wolf Pack put up 63.8 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 59.9 the Lobos allow.
- Nevada has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 59.9 points.
- New Mexico has a 7-1 record when allowing fewer than 63.8 points.
- The Wolf Pack shoot 35.9% from the field, only 1.7% lower than the Lobos allow defensively.
- The Lobos shoot 37.4% from the field, 3.1% lower than the Wolf Pack concede.
Nevada Leaders
- Audrey Roden: 13.2 PTS, 2.9 STL, 40.0 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (10-for-41)
- Lexie Givens: 7.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 1.5 BLK, 26.8 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33)
- Dymonique Maxie: 5.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 29.6 FG%
- Claire Jacobs: 10.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.6 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)
- Kennedy Lee: 5.3 PTS, 40.6 FG%
Nevada Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Stanislaus State
|W 88-53
|Lawlor Events Center
|12/20/2023
|Western Kentucky
|L 66-60
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/21/2023
|BYU
|L 72-59
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/30/2023
|New Mexico
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Boise State
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
|1/10/2024
|Air Force
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
