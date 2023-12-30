The Nevada Wolf Pack (6-7) face the New Mexico Lobos (9-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday in MWC play.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Nevada Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada
  • TV: Fubo Sports US
Nevada vs. New Mexico Scoring Comparison

  • The Lobos put up an average of 64.2 points per game, only 0.1 fewer points than the 64.3 the Wolf Pack give up.
  • New Mexico is 7-0 when it scores more than 64.3 points.
  • Nevada's record is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 64.2 points.
  • The Wolf Pack put up 63.8 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 59.9 the Lobos allow.
  • Nevada has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 59.9 points.
  • New Mexico has a 7-1 record when allowing fewer than 63.8 points.
  • The Wolf Pack shoot 35.9% from the field, only 1.7% lower than the Lobos allow defensively.
  • The Lobos shoot 37.4% from the field, 3.1% lower than the Wolf Pack concede.

Nevada Leaders

  • Audrey Roden: 13.2 PTS, 2.9 STL, 40.0 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (10-for-41)
  • Lexie Givens: 7.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 1.5 BLK, 26.8 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33)
  • Dymonique Maxie: 5.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 29.6 FG%
  • Claire Jacobs: 10.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.6 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)
  • Kennedy Lee: 5.3 PTS, 40.6 FG%

Nevada Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Stanislaus State W 88-53 Lawlor Events Center
12/20/2023 Western Kentucky L 66-60 Great Southern Bank Arena
12/21/2023 BYU L 72-59 Great Southern Bank Arena
12/30/2023 New Mexico - Lawlor Events Center
1/3/2024 @ Boise State - ExtraMile Arena
1/10/2024 Air Force - Lawlor Events Center

