Nevada vs. New Mexico December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:12 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's MWC schedule includes the Nevada Wolf Pack (6-5) versus the New Mexico Lobos (8-3) at 4:00 PM ET.
Nevada vs. New Mexico Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Nevada Players to Watch
- Audrey Roden: 13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lexie Givens: 8.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Dymonique Maxie: 5.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Claire Jacobs: 9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Gabby Giuffre: 5.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
New Mexico Players to Watch
- Charlotte Kohl: 9.7 PTS, 9.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Aniyah Augmon: 11.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Paula Reus: 12.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nyah Wilson: 12.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Viane Cumber: 11.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
