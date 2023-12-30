Saturday's MWC schedule includes the Nevada Wolf Pack (6-5) versus the New Mexico Lobos (8-3) at 4:00 PM ET.

Nevada vs. New Mexico Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Nevada Players to Watch

Audrey Roden: 13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Lexie Givens: 8.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 1.5 BLK

8.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 1.5 BLK Dymonique Maxie: 5.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Claire Jacobs: 9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Gabby Giuffre: 5.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

New Mexico Players to Watch

Charlotte Kohl: 9.7 PTS, 9.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 9.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.1 BLK Aniyah Augmon: 11.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Paula Reus: 12.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Nyah Wilson: 12.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Viane Cumber: 11.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

