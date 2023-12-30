Saturday's contest at Lawlor Events Center has the Nevada Wolf Pack (6-7) taking on the New Mexico Lobos (9-4) at 4:00 PM ET (on December 30). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 64-63 win for Nevada, so it should be a tight matchup.

In their last outing on Thursday, the Wolf Pack suffered a 72-59 loss to BYU.

Nevada vs. New Mexico Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada How to Watch on TV: Fubo Sports US

Fubo Sports US Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nevada vs. New Mexico Score Prediction

Prediction: Nevada 64, New Mexico 63

Other MWC Predictions

Nevada Schedule Analysis

The Wolf Pack's signature win this season came in a 67-65 victory over the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears on November 25.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Nevada is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most defeats.

Nevada 2023-24 Best Wins

67-65 over Central Arkansas (No. 162) on November 25

76-63 at home over San Diego (No. 194) on November 29

73-62 over South Alabama (No. 247) on November 24

64-41 at home over Pepperdine (No. 280) on November 17

69-53 at home over Sacramento State (No. 331) on November 9

Nevada Leaders

Audrey Roden: 13.2 PTS, 2.9 STL, 40.0 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (10-for-41)

13.2 PTS, 2.9 STL, 40.0 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (10-for-41) Lexie Givens: 7.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 1.5 BLK, 26.8 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33)

7.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 1.5 BLK, 26.8 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33) Dymonique Maxie: 5.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 29.6 FG%

5.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 29.6 FG% Claire Jacobs: 10.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.6 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)

10.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.6 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41) Kennedy Lee: 5.3 PTS, 40.6 FG%

Nevada Performance Insights

The Wolf Pack average 63.8 points per game (223rd in college basketball) while giving up 64.3 per outing (192nd in college basketball). They have a -6 scoring differential overall.

