MWC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:23 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Saturday college basketball slate includes seven games featuring an MWC team in action. Among those contests is the Colorado State Rams squaring off against the San Diego State Aztecs.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
MWC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Boise State Broncos at Wyoming Cowgirls
|2:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|-
|New Mexico Lobos at Nevada Wolf Pack
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|NSN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Colorado State Rams at San Diego State Aztecs
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|-
|Utah State Aggies at UNLV Rebels
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Utah State Aggies at UNLV Rebels
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Utah State Aggies at UNLV Rebels
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Air Force Falcons at Fresno State Bulldogs
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|-
Follow MWC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.