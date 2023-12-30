How to Watch the Michigan vs. Ohio State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 4:01 AM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Michigan Wolverines (10-3) face the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday in Big Ten play. The matchup airs on FOX.
Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Michigan vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison
- The Buckeyes put up 27.9 more points per game (82.7) than the Wolverines give up to opponents (54.8).
- Ohio State has put together a 10-2 record in games it scores more than 54.8 points.
- Michigan is 10-3 when it gives up fewer than 82.7 points.
- The Wolverines record 73.2 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 60.6 the Buckeyes give up.
- Michigan is 10-1 when scoring more than 60.6 points.
- Ohio State has a 9-0 record when giving up fewer than 73.2 points.
- The Wolverines shoot 43.3% from the field, 4% higher than the Buckeyes allow defensively.
- The Buckeyes shoot 46.8% from the field, 9.4% higher than the Wolverines concede.
Michigan Leaders
- Laila Phelia: 14.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.6 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59)
- Jordan Hobbs: 9.1 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)
- Lauren Hansen: 11.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.1 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (23-for-60)
- Elissa Brett: 8.2 PTS, 41.6 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)
- Taylor Williams: 6.5 PTS, 45.2 FG%
Ohio State Leaders
Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Miami (OH)
|W 75-49
|Crisler Center
|12/20/2023
|Florida
|L 82-65
|Spectrum Center
|12/22/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 77-35
|Crisler Center
|12/30/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|Crisler Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|1/9/2024
|Minnesota
|-
|Crisler Center
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|Grand Valley State
|W 73-49
|Value City Arena
|12/18/2023
|UCLA
|L 77-71
|Value City Arena
|12/22/2023
|Belmont
|W 84-55
|Value City Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
|1/5/2024
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|1/11/2024
|Rutgers
|-
|Value City Arena
