The Michigan State Spartans (7-5) take a three-game win streak into a home matchup versus the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1), winners of 10 straight. It begins at 2:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Michigan State vs. Indiana State matchup.

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Fox Sports 1

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan State Moneyline Indiana State Moneyline

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Betting Trends

Michigan State has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

So far this season, five out of the Spartans' 12 games have hit the over.

Indiana State has compiled an 8-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Sycamores and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight out of 11 times this year.

Michigan State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), Michigan State is 12th-best in the country. It is three spots below that, 15th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Spartans' national championship odds have dropped from +1500 at the start of the season to +3000, the 30th-biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +3000, Michigan State has been given a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship.

