High school basketball is on the schedule today in Lyon County, Nevada, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lyon County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Dayton High School at Yerington High School

Game Time: 11:30 AM PT on December 30

11:30 AM PT on December 30 Location: Sparks, NV

Sparks, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

La Salle Catholic College Preparatory at Fernley High School