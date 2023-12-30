Lyon County, NV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:41 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Lyon County, Nevada, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lyon County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dayton High School at Yerington High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM PT on December 30
- Location: Sparks, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
La Salle Catholic College Preparatory at Fernley High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 30
- Location: Sparks, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.