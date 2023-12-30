The Utah Jazz, with Lauri Markkanen, hit the court versus the Miami Heat at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Last time out, which was on December 28, Markkanen produced 24 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a 112-105 loss against the Pelicans.

Now let's examine Markkanen's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Lauri Markkanen Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 24.0 24.4 Rebounds 8.5 8.8 9.7 Assists -- 1.6 2.0 PRA -- 34.4 36.1 PR -- 32.8 34.1 3PM 3.5 3.2 2.7



Lauri Markkanen Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Markkanen has made 8.2 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 13.7% of his team's total makes.

Markkanen is averaging 8.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 15.6% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Markkanen's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his Jazz average 103.2 per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Heat have conceded 111.5 points per game, which is seventh-best in the league.

Conceding 42.2 rebounds per game, the Heat are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Heat allow 26.7 assists per contest, 17th-ranked in the NBA.

The Heat concede 13.6 made 3-pointers per game, 21st-ranked in the NBA.

Lauri Markkanen vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/13/2023 37 38 8 1 6 1 3 12/31/2022 36 29 14 0 3 0 1

