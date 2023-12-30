John Collins and his Utah Jazz teammates will take the court versus the Miami Heat on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 28, Collins produced eight points and 12 rebounds in a 112-105 loss versus the Pelicans.

Let's break down Collins' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

John Collins Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 13.7 12.1 Rebounds 5.5 8.1 8.0 Assists -- 0.8 0.6 PRA -- 22.6 20.7 PR -- 21.8 20.1 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.2



John Collins Insights vs. the Heat

Collins has taken 10.8 shots per game this season and made 5.1 per game, which account for 10.4% and 10.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 9.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.4 per game.

Collins' opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Jazz average the fourth-most possessions per game with 103.2.

On defense, the Heat have conceded 111.5 points per game, which is seventh-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Heat are fifth in the league, conceding 42.2 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Heat have allowed 26.7 per contest, 17th in the NBA.

The Heat are the 21st-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.6 made 3-pointers per game.

John Collins vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/6/2023 20 17 1 2 1 0 0 3/4/2023 16 3 1 0 0 0 0 1/16/2023 32 14 4 1 0 0 0 11/27/2022 37 23 14 2 1 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.