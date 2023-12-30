The Utah Jazz (13-19) and the Miami Heat (19-12) are set to match up on Saturday at Delta Center, with a start time of 5:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Collin Sexton and Bam Adebayo are two players to watch.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Heat

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Arena: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah How to Watch on TV: KJZZ, BSSE

Jazz's Last Game

On Thursday, in their last game, the Jazz lost to the Pelicans 112-105. With 26 points, Sexton was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Collin Sexton 26 5 3 0 0 3 Lauri Markkanen 24 10 5 1 0 3 Walker Kessler 11 4 0 2 1 1

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen puts up 24 points, 8.8 boards and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.

Sexton averages 15.6 points, 2.8 boards and 3.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

John Collins' numbers on the season are 13.7 points, 0.8 assists and 8.1 boards per game.

Kelly Olynyk averages 7.8 points, 5.4 boards and 4.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Talen Horton-Tucker puts up 11 points, 2.6 boards and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 41.2% from the floor and 33.6% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Collin Sexton 22.9 3.1 4.2 1 0.2 1.9 Lauri Markkanen 17.2 6.4 2 0.5 0.1 2.2 Kelly Olynyk 7.6 5.3 6.2 0.8 0.5 0.7 Walker Kessler 8.1 7 0.9 0.6 2.8 0.2 Kris Dunn 7.3 3.9 6 0.6 0.4 0.8

