The Miami Heat visit the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on Saturday (tip at 5:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Lauri Markkanen and others in this contest.

Jazz vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

KJZZ and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 24.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +102)

Saturday's prop bet for Markkanen is 24.5 points, 0.5 more than his season average.

His rebounding average of 8.8 is lower than his over/under on Saturday (8.5).

Markkanen averages 3.2 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (3.5).

Collin Sexton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -139) 3.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: -122)

The 18.5-point total set for Collin Sexton on Saturday is 2.9 more points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 0.3 more rebounds per game (2.8) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (2.5).

Sexton's year-long assist average -- 3.6 per game -- is 0.1 higher than Saturday's assist prop bet total (3.5).

Sexton has averaged 1.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM 10.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: +180)

The 10.5-point over/under set for John Collins on Saturday is 3.2 less than his season scoring average (13.7).

He has grabbed 8.1 rebounds per game, 2.6 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.

He 1.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Saturday.

