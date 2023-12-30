The Miami Heat (19-12) will look to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (13-19) on December 30, 2023 at Delta Center.

Jazz vs. Heat Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Bally Sports

Jazz vs Heat Additional Info

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points below the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.

This season, Utah has a 7-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.

The Heat are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank first.

The Jazz put up an average of 113.3 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 111.5 the Heat give up to opponents.

Utah is 12-8 when it scores more than 111.5 points.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Jazz are averaging more points at home (118.6 per game) than away (109.6). And they are allowing less at home (115.8) than on the road (121.4).

The Jazz collect 0.3 more assists per game at home (27.4) than away (27.1).

Jazz Injuries