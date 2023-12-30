How to Watch the Jazz vs. Heat Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:34 AM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Miami Heat (19-12) will look to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (13-19) on December 30, 2023 at Delta Center.
Jazz vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
Jazz vs Heat Additional Info
Jazz Stats Insights
- The Jazz have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points below the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.
- This season, Utah has a 7-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.
- The Heat are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank first.
- The Jazz put up an average of 113.3 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 111.5 the Heat give up to opponents.
- Utah is 12-8 when it scores more than 111.5 points.
Jazz Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Jazz are averaging more points at home (118.6 per game) than away (109.6). And they are allowing less at home (115.8) than on the road (121.4).
- The Jazz collect 0.3 more assists per game at home (27.4) than away (27.1).
Jazz Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Simone Fontecchio
|Questionable
|Illness
